Driver, Passenger Detained After Leading Pursuit With 2 Children in the Car in San Gabriel Valley

Police recovered two children from a pursuit vehicle after taking the male driver and a female passenger into custody in the San Gabriel Valley.

Sky5 was overhead the chase as it headed across surface streets in Covina shortly after 11 p.m.

The car was seen speeding as it weaves through both residential and commercial areas, with a line of at least six police SUVs in close pursuit.

Officials could not immediately confirm what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

Around 11:12 p.m., the sedan suddenly slowed to a halt on a residential street. Authorities stationed behind it, coming out of their vehicles with guns drawn.

The driver came out wit his hands up, and a passenger could be see extending their hands out the car’s window.

After the driver was detained and loaded into the back of a police cruiser, the passenger climbed out the driver’s side door and was also taken into custody.

Officials were later seen pulling two children from the suspect vehicle.

No further details were available.