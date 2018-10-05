× Placentia Man Sentenced to Nearly 10 Years in Prison for DUI Crash that Killed 2 Girls and Their Mother

A man who struck and killed a woman and her two young children while he was driving drunk through a Placentia neighborhood received a 9-year, 8-month prison term on Friday, officials said.

Nicholas Stephen Munoz, 28, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of felony drunken driving, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. He also admitted the special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

The case stems from the night of Aug. 20, 2016.

Munoz was drunk when he drove down La Jolla Avenue, just east of Placentia Avenue, according to prosecutors and Placentia Police Department officials.

Patricia Santiago Venture of Placentia was crossing the street with her daughters Stephanie Ledezma, 7, and 3-year-old Diana Ledezma, authorities said. They were on their way home from a neighborhood party.

“The defendant crashed into the family as they were walking across the street,” according to the district attorney’s office statement.

Two Placentia police officers happened to be nearby and heard the sound of the crash and rushed to help, officials said.

Paramedics could not save the woman and children, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined Munoz had been drinking and arrested him.

