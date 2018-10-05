× Santa Ana Teacher’s Aide Arrested on Multiple Child Sex Charges

An After School Instructional Provider at Greenville Elementary School in Santa Ana has been arrested on suspicion of multiple child abuse charges, police announced Friday.

Eddy Bustamante Infante, 23, of Santa Ana, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Infante has been an After School Instructional Provider/Teacher’s Aide at Greenville Elementary since 2015.

A 12-year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by Infante during an after school program when she was 10 years old, according to police. The girl did not report the incident at the time.

Detectives launched an investigation and found other girls who reported they were sexually assaulted by Infante. To date, three victims have been identified, police said in a news release.

Police arrested Infante on Friday at his residence, and he was booked at the Orange County Jail on multiple child abuse charges. Bail has been set at $1 million.

Santa Ana Police Department believe there could be more victims, and ask anyone with information to contact Detective J. Guidry at 714-245-8530, jguidry@santa-ana.org, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.