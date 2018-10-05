Two Suspects Taken Into Custody After Fleeing, Exchanging Gunfire With Police in Apple Valley

Two suspects are in custody after fleeing a traffic stop and exchanging gunfire with police in Apple Valley on Friday.

Apple Valley police attempted a traffic stop Friday afternoon, but the driver refused to yield. A pursuit ensued, during which a passenger in the vehicle shot at the pursuing deputy.

The chase ended at Seminole Road and Yucca Loma Road when both suspects got out of the vehicle and one suspect continued to shoot at the officer, police said.

The officer returned fire, but no one was injured. Both suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Apple Valley Police said investigators from the Specialized Investigation Division are at the scene, but did not provide further details.

