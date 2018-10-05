Woman Shot to Death in Carson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in Carson on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was first reported about 3:40 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 900 block of East Joel Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Dangelo Robinson said in a written statement.

The victim, initially described only as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were available.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a static scene, with a single deputy seen standing in front of a single-story house.

Check back for updates on this developing story.