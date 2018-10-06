City of L.A. Strips Rent Control Protections for 38-Unit Apartment Building in Tarzana, With 40% Increases Seen

In November, Californians will go to the polls to decide whether to give cities the option of sharply expanding protections against steep rent increases. But as tenants at a 38-unit Tarzana apartment complex recently discovered, it’s also possible to have existing rent controls revoked.

The property on Reseda Boulevard fell under the city of Los Angeles’ rent control ordinance, which also provides tenants assurance they can’t simply be kicked out as long as they follow the rules. Then last year, the protections disappeared.

Now the tenants face large rent hikes.

“You can see the slide coming,” said tenant Holly Morris, who is facing a 40% bump next month. “You really start looking at the people in the Winnebagos and thinking, ‘Wow, they were probably like me at one point.’”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.