× Gov. Brown Calls Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation a ‘Real Tragedy’

Gov. Jerry Brown called Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday a “real tragedy.”

“This controversial and partisan choice further deepens the divisions in America and profoundly undermines democratic governance,” the California governor tweeted moments after the U.S. Senate voted 50-48 to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the high court.

The narrow vote ended a rancorous confirmation battle over allegations by Palo Alto professor Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.

Blasey Ford detailed her account of the incident in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. After her testimony, Kavanaugh appeared in front of the panel and vehemently denied the accusations.

Other California politicians decried the judge’s ascendance to the Supreme Court.

“Republicans could have found another conservative judge if this were about principle,” tweeted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Instead, they gave us politics at its worst.”

Sen. Kamala Harris urged those who opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation to take action in the voting booth. In a statement, she called the Kavanaugh proceedings “a disservice to Dr. Ford.”

“As a former prosecutor, I have led investigations and I have tried these cases in a courtroom,” Harris said. “I have spent countless hours with assault survivors. And when I look at what has occurred over these few days, we have fallen short in fulfilling our constitutional duty to fully evaluate Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.”

State Sen. Kevin de León, who’s running to unseat U.S. Senate incumbent Dianne Feinstein in November, said Senate leaders “rammed the most partisan nominee we’ve ever seen” to the Supreme Court.

Feinstein came under scrutiny for waiting to hand over Blasey Ford’s letter describing the accusations against Kavanaugh to the FBI. The senator said Blasey Ford had wanted the missive to remain confidential.

In his tweet, de León said, “Today we saw proof that the old ways of doing things don’t work.”

