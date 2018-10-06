High Surf, Rip Currents Hit L.A., Ventura and O.C. Beaches as Hurricane Sergio Churns Off Mexico’s Coast

Beachgoers across Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties are being warned about dangerous swimming conditions as waves are expected to reach as high as nine feet in some areas through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for some south-facing beaches in Southern California as Hurricane Sergio churns off the coast of Mexico.

The advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday and weather officials are also warning of dangerous rip currents that can endanger swimmers.

Minor coastal flooding is possible near times of high tide.

In Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the surf is expected to reach four to seven feet high with some waves rising as high as nine feet. So-called “sneaker waves” can suddenly wash people off rock jetties and beaches, forecasters said.

Los Angeles Harbor will see a high tide of six feet from 8 to 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials.

Orange County beaches are expecting to see waves from five to seven feet high, with some reaching as high as eight feet. The highest surf conditions are expected Saturday night, forecasters said.

Beachgoers across the Southern California coastline are being told to avoid rock jetties and swim near lifeguards.

Officials in the Orange County community of Seal Beach helped create berms to protect local neighborhoods from potential flooding.

Seal Beach-Due to large swells & high surf impacting South Facing Beaches yesterday & today, OCFA, SB Marine Safety & SB Public Works developed a plan to prevent flooding. Yesterday, one of OCFA’s dozers created an 8 foot berm south of the pier & it held overnight w/ no flooding. pic.twitter.com/dYXcNGJl2C — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 6, 2018