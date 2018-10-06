Man Sought as ‘Person of Interest’ Following Fatal Shooting of Wife in Carson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives sought a 68-year-old man Saturday following the fatal shooting of his wife in Carson.

Benjamin Ramirez was last seen Friday afternoon at the couple's home in the 900 block of East Joel Street shortly before the woman was found shot to death there, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Marvin Crowder said in a written statement.

Fely Banaban Ramirez, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. David Smith said. Deputies first responded to the home just after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators stopped short of labeling Ramirez a suspect in the killing.

"Mr. Ramirez is sought as a person of interest at this time," Crowder said.

"He was last seen driving away from the location in a 2010 silver Honda Accord, four-door, license plate 6NIE524, which is registered to him," the deputy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff's homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.