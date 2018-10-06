Naked Man Running in Traffic Dies After San Diego Officers Take Him Into Custody

A naked man who was running in and out of traffic before being restrained by a police officer and witnesses late Friday died shortly after being taken into custody, San Diego police said.

Police received reports of a man yelling for help as he ran in the area of Grape and India streets about 11 p.m., said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the homicide division. The man appeared to be intoxicated, witnesses said.

When the first officer arrived on scene, he was able to place handcuffs on the man. But the man began to struggle with him as he was trying to escort him out of the street, Dobbs said.

The officer took the man to the ground but had difficulty controlling him, Dobbs said. At least two civilians nearby came to the officer’s aid and helped restrain the man until more officers arrived.

