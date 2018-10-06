Jessica Holmes' quizzes Candace Nelson, the co-founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes and Pizzana restaurant, on some of her favorite things, including her favorite ice cream and cupcake flavors. This is a web exclusive segment for KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 3.
Sprinkles’ Candace Nelson Reveals Favorite Cupcake, Ice Cream Flavors and More
