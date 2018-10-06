Sprinkles’ Candace Nelson’s Tips to Fix a Variety of Baking Blunders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Master cupcake makers and expert baker Candace Nelson -- the mastermind behind Sprinkles cupcakes -- offers her best tips on how to fix baking mistakes. She demonstrates how to correct over-whipped whipped cream, shows what you can do to transform an under-baked cake, gives advice on how to take those lumps out of lumpy lemon curd, and more. This segment aired on KTLA's California Cooking: Episode 3.

For more tips, Candace Nelson has her own cookbook: The Sprinkles Baking Book: 100 Secret Recipes from Candace's Kitchen.