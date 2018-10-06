Trump Cheers Kavanaugh Confirmation, Says Judge Would Be ‘Totally Brilliant Supreme Court Justice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump flashed two thumbs up when the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. He also criticized Democrats for what he called a "horrible, horrible attack" on Kavanaugh.

Trump watched the vote Saturday in his private cabin aboard Air Force One as he flew to a campaign rally in Kansas. He invited reporters to join him as the votes were tallied.

Trump predicted the appeals court judge would be a "totally brilliant Supreme Court justice for many years," and went on to praise Kavanaugh's "temperament, his incredible past, his outstanding years on the court."

Trump blamed Democrats for the controversy over allegations of sexual misconduct when Kavanaugh was a high school and college student.

He called it "a horrible attack that nobody should have to go through."

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018