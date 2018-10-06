Two Men Sought in Corona Home-Invasion Robbery

Police are asking the public’s help to identify two men who assaulted a woman during a home-invasion robbery on Thursday, officials said.

The crime took place about 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of J.T. Eisley Drive, west of California Avenue, the Corona Police Department said in a written statement.

A woman heard a knock at her door, but did not answer because she did not recognize the two men standing there.

The woman heard noises in her kitchen minutes later, police said. She discovered the men had broken in.

“The suspects assaulted the victim and proceeded to steal miscellaneous jewelry from her home,” the police statement said. “They fled the scene in a silver Mercedes.”

Anyone who recognized the suspects or their car is asked to contact Corona police Detective Robert Gonzalez at 951-279-3637, or at Robert.Gonzalez@CoronaCA.gov.

Corona PD needs your help! Can you identify these suspects? On 10/4/18 two suspects broke into a home on the 1400 block of J.T. Eisley in Corona. The suspects & vehicle were captured on video surveillance.https://t.co/poGqmijwGd pic.twitter.com/JbHeSlHfpc — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) October 5, 2018