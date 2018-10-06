Two Men Sought in Corona Home-Invasion Robbery

Watch Live: Demonstrators Gather in Washington to Oppose Kavanaugh Nomination
Posted 11:25 AM, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:33AM, October 6, 2018

Police are asking the public’s help to identify two men who assaulted a woman during a home-invasion robbery on Thursday, officials said.

Corona police are seeking the men pictured in this surveillance camera image in connection with a home-invasion robbery in the 1400 block of J.T. Eisley Drive on Oct. 4, 2018.

Corona police are seeking the men pictured in this surveillance camera image in connection with a home-invasion robbery in the 1400 block of J.T. Eisley Drive on Oct. 4, 2018.

The crime took place about 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of J.T. Eisley Drive, west of California Avenue, the Corona Police Department said in a written statement.

A woman heard a knock at her door, but did not answer because she did not recognize the two men standing there.

The woman heard noises in her kitchen minutes later, police said.  She discovered the men had broken in.

“The suspects assaulted the victim and proceeded to steal miscellaneous jewelry from her home,” the police statement said. “They fled the scene in a silver Mercedes.”

Anyone who recognized the suspects or their car is asked to contact Corona police Detective Robert Gonzalez at 951-279-3637, or at Robert.Gonzalez@CoronaCA.gov.

 

