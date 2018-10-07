71-Year-Old Inmate Found Dead at Tulare County Jail

Authorities are investigating an inmate death at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

The Fresno Bee reports correctional officers found a 71-year-old man dead Friday in his cell.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie says medical staff began first aid on the man after he was found around 12:40 p.m., but he was pronounced dead.

Ritchie says the man did have a cell mate, but authorities are unsure at this time of the details surrounding his death.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family.

