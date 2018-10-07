Bond Fund to Help Detained Immigrants With Ties to San Diego, Imperial Counties

Immigration detainees who can’t afford to pay bond may soon get help from a fund established by a San Diego grassroots coalition of local organizations.

The Borderlands Get Free Bond Fund, organized by the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium, is now accepting applications from immigrants with ties to San Diego County or Imperial County. It is the first bond fund specifically for immigrants held in or who live in California’s southernmost counties.

“We know it’s usually the people with the lowest incomes in our communities that end up suffering the most when it comes to detention because going through the system, it gets really expensive,” said Lilian Serrano, chair of SDIRC. “This moment is critical.”

Serrano said that as someone who lives in a mixed-status family, she has seen firsthand how much people struggle to pay bonds to get loved ones out of detention while they fight to stay here.

