Man Killed in Atwater Village Drive-By Shooting

A 25-year-old man died following a drive-by shooting in Atwater Village late Saturday, police said.

The deadly gunfire was reported at 10:40 p.m. at Los Feliz Boulevard and Brunswick Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

"A vehicle containing unknown subjects drove by and fired several shots," Lopez said.

The victim was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"The incident is believed to be gang-related," Lopez said.

No description of the attackers or their vehicle was available.

The victim's identity was not released Sunday pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner's officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Northeast Station homicide detectives at 323-344-5744. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.