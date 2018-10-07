× Man Who Admitted to Stalking Woman, Setting 6 Fires in Mission Viejo Sentenced to Prison: DA

A man who admitted to stalking a woman and setting six fires in Mission Viejo has been sentenced to prison, authorities announced Thursday.

Orange County prosecutors accused Jack Frye, a former Mission Viejo High School student, of stalking a female person in March 2018.

Frye slashed the victim’s car tires on March 14, and four days later, he tried to enter her home in Rancho Santa Margarita, the District Attorney’s Office said.

He ignited multiple fires at Mission Viejo High School and one fire at the Kaleidoscope Courtyards shopping center in Mission Viejo between March 28 and April 4, according to OCDA.

Frye unlawfully tried to enter the campus to set a structure ablaze on March 30, prosecutors said. On April 4, he attempted to light a van on fire near the high school before undercover O.C. Sheriff’s Department investigators detained him at the scene, the District Attorney’s Office said.

In May, Frye tried to call his victim several times and write her a letter from Orange County Jail, officials alleged.

Frye, a 19-year-old Lake Forest resident, on pleaded guilty in July to one felony count of stalking, six counts of arson, two counts of attempted arson and one count each of attempted first-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary. He also entered guilty pleas for two misdemeanor counts of disobeying court order and one count of vandalism under $400.

He received a four-year state prison sentence on Wednesday.

The O.C. Sheriff’s Department and Fire Authority investigated the case.

Officials provided no further information.