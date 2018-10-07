Man Wounded in Compton Deputy-Involved Shooting

Deputies shot and wounded a man during an encounter in Compton early Saturday, authorities said.

The deputy-involved shooting took place just before 7 a.m. in a commercial neighborhood in the 2100 block of Long Beach Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Kimberly Alexander said in a written statement.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, she said. An update on his condition was not available.

No deputies were hurt, Alexander said.

No further details were released as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have been summoned to spearhead the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.