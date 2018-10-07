Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 6th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Let’s play! Let’s learn something new! Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions! Enjoy!

-0-

The 8th Largest Auto Show in the Country

Orange County International Auto Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim

714 765 8950

autoshowoc.com

-0-

Los Angeles Korean Festival

Seoul International Park

3250 San Marino Street

Koreatown

http://www.LAKoreanFestival.com

-0-

Now through Sunday, October 14th, 2018

66th Annual California RV Show

Pomona, California

http://www.californiarvshow.org

-0-

Living History Flying Day

“Dive Bombers” Featuring the Douglas SBD Dauntless

Author Mark Carlson

Moderator and Historian Kevin Thompson

Planes of Fame

Chino Airport

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

http://www.planesoffame.org

-0-

The Last Weekend!

Free!

12th Annual FIDM Museum & The Television Academy “Art of Television Costume Design”

Tuesday through Saturday

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.FIDMmuseum.org

-0-

The Art of High Altitude Travel

Peekaboo Gallery Auction

40 Mills Place

Pasadena

http://www.peekaboogallery.com

-0-0-0-