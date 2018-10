Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are gathering clues in a shooting that left two people wounded at a Highland Park bar on Saturday night.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been released following the 11:30 p.m. shooting at Johnny's Bar, 5006 York Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 7, 2018.