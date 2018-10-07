Shooting Victim Dies After Being Dropped Off at Westmont Firehouse

A man died after being dropped of at a Westmont fire station with a gunshot wound late Saturday, officials said.

Deputies first responded about 10:15 p.m. to Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 14, at 108th Street and Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

“Unknown individuals dropped the victim off at the location,” Deputy Tracy Koerner of the sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement. “The victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his lower torso.”

Officials took the wounded man to a hospital for further treatment. He succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have yet to determine where the shooting took place, Koerner said. No motive or suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.