Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 7th, 2018

Happy Sunday!
Relax and renew! Here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions! Enjoy!
-0-
Now through Sunday, October 14th, 2018
66th Annual California RV Show
Pomona, California
http://www.californiarvshow.org
-0-
Los Angeles Korean Festival
Seoul International Park
3250 San Marino Street
Koreatown
http://www.LAKoreanFestival.com
-0-
Now through Sunday!
The 8th Largest Auto Show in the Country
Orange County International Auto Show
Anaheim Convention Center
800 West Katella Avenue
Anaheim
714 765 8950
autoshowoc.com
-0-
The Last Day!
Free!
12th Annual FIDM Museum & The Television Academy “Art of Television Costume Design”
Tuesday through Saturday
FIDM Museum & Galleries
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.FIDMmuseum.org
-0-
The Art of High Altitude Travel
Peekaboo Gallery Auction
40 Mills Place
Pasadena
http://www.peekaboogallery.com
-0-
Truckin for Kids Fundraiser
500 Speedway Drive
Irwindale
http://www.truckinforkids.org
-0-
7th Annual Galpin Car Show
15505 Roscoe Boulevard
North Hills
http://www.galpin.com/carshow
-0-0-0-