One Suspect Wounded in Van Nuys Police Shooting, Second Suspect Sought

Police shot and wounded a man in Van Nuys on Sunday, officials said.

Few details were initially available about the officer-involved shooting, first reported shortly before noon at Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department announced via social media.

One suspect was hospitalized with gunshot injuries, police said. An update on the suspect’s condition was not available.

No offers were hurt police said.

Officers set up a search perimeter in the area as they sought a second suspect, officials said.

No further information was released.

Officer-Involved Shooting area of Sherman Way & Woodman in Van Nuys. Preliminary info is that no officers are injured & one suspect was struck by gunfire & transported to a local hospital. Active perimeter as officers search for another suspect. More info as it becomes available — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 7, 2018