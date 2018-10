Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sexual health expert and relationship therapist Dr. Laura Berman shares tips for talking to your kids about consent and sexual situations. For more from Dr. Berman and her book, "Talking to Your Kids About Sex: Turning 'The Talk into' a Conversation for a Lifetime," go to DrLauraBerman.com.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, October 6, 2018.