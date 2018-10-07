Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Teen NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Discusses Her Historic Win
-
NASCAR CEO Takes Leave of Absence After Arrest on Suspicion of DUI, Drug Possession in New York
-
Red Carpet Countdown Preview with Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre
-
Chef Natasha Feldman’s Breakfast “Nosh with Tash”
-
California Cooking’s Jessica Holmes Makes Breakfast for the Weekend Team
-
Director Lisa D’Apolito Discusses Her New Film, “Love, Gilda”
-
-
National Coffee Day Deal Roundup with Bulletproof Coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts
-
The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day
-
End of Summer S’mores with Dessert Guru Nastassia Johnson
-
Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo Heads to the Pomona Fairplex
-
Celebrity Brow Stylist Kelley Baker Shares Techniques to Master Your Best Brows
-
-
Kavanaugh & the New Supreme Court with USC Law Professor Sam Erman
-
Newly-Crowned Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin Discusses Her Win
-
How to Kickstart Your Day with Less Stress with Fitness Coach Chris DiVecchio