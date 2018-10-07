‘This Won’t be Subtle’: SpaceX West Coast Launch to Create Large Sonic Boom

Southern California residents are being warned to expect a large sonic boom Sunday evening as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base, then attempts it’s first-ever landing on the West Coast, according to the company and military officials.

The launch is scheduled for shortly after 7:20 p.m., Vandenberg Air Force base officials said in an advisory. The rocket will carry the Argentinian SOACOM 1A radar mapping satellite.

Those near the base, which is bear Lompoc, may be able to see quite a show a the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket burns it’s rocket engines to come to a gentle landing back at the air force base, officials said.

“During the landing attempt, residents from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties may hear one or more sonic booms,” according to the advisory. “A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves from an aircraft or vehicle traveling faster than the speed of sound. Sonic booms generate a sound similar to an explosion or a clap of thunder.

It will be SpaceX’s first time trying to land one of its reusable rockets on the West Coast. Prior landings have taken place on the East Coast.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to warn Californians what was in store for them.

“Sonic boom warning. This won’t be subtle,” he wrote.

The loudness of the boom will depend on the weather and other conditions, officials added.

Sonic boom warning. This won’t be subtle.https://t.co/WY7dn6BBY1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2018

SpaceX’s West Coast landing zone pic.twitter.com/OykcwiOg18 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 6, 2018