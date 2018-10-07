Vote-by-Mail Ballots for Nov. 6 Election to Arrive in California Mailboxes Starting Monday

Election Day is Nov. 6, but vote-by-mail voters in California can expect to receive their ballots starting Monday.

The 2018 midterms won’t just determine who succeeds Gov. Jerry Brown.

Also at stake: 53 congressional seats in a highly competitive contest that has Democrats vying to take back control of the House, whether or not state Sen. Kevin de León can defeat longtime incumbent Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate race, 11 propositions that range from repealing the gas tax to clearing a path for year-round daylight saving time, and a lot more.

Californians can check their voter registration status here.

Not registered? Register here by Oct. 22 (individuals who miss this deadline can still “conditionally” register and vote at their county elections office or a designated site through Election Day).

The last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 30, and ballots need to be postmarked by Nov. 6.

Voters can also drop them off at assigned locations through Election Day. Those who want to vote early in person can also do so. Click on the following links for more information:

Los Angeles County

Orange County

San Bernardino County

Riverside County