Woman Charged in Attack of 2 Other Women in Hollywood Bar: DA

A woman facing charges related to a domestic violence incident in March and an altercation at a Hollywood bar in September could be sentenced up to 17 years in prison, officials announced Friday.

Eduarda DeCastro, a 26-year-old Brazilian national, allegedly hurled a glass bottle at a woman’s face at a bar in the 1600 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard on Sept. 2, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. She then attacked another woman, whose head hit the ground, prosecutors said.

She was already facing charges involving accusations that she threw a glass at her husband in their L.A. home on March 31, striking him in the head, prosecutors said.

DeCastro was arrested that night and released on April 2, Sheriff’s Department records indicate.

On April 19, she was charged with one felony count of mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and injuring a spouse, prosecutors said.

On Thursday, the District Attorney’s Office charged her with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, battery with serious bodily injury and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

L.A. Sheriff’s Department records show DeCastro was arrested Tuesday night and released Thursday afternoon.

Bail had been set at $355,000, prosecutors said.

DeCastro entered not guilty pleas for all charges, the District Attorney’s Office said.

If convicted as charged, the woman could face up to 17 years in state prison.

The case remained under investigation by Los Angeles police.