16-Year-Old Boy With Gun, Drug Paraphernalia Arrested Near Oxnard; Gang Member Also Taken Into Custody: Sheriff

A 16-year-old boy allegedly found in possession of a loaded gun and drug paraphernalia in an unincorporated area of Oxnard was arrested while a 22-year-old gang member he was with was also taken into custody, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The alleged gang member, Gerald Silva, was arrested on suspicion of violating his parole terms while the teen was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of the firearm, drug paraphernalia and gang-related charges, according to sheriff’s officials.

They were taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives found the teen with a loaded .22 caliber revolver concealed in the waistband, ammunition for the gun and drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said. His identity is not being released since he’s a minor.

The arrests were made when investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s gang unit were patrolling the 2700 block of East Vineyard Avenue, which is located in an unincorporated are of Oxnard known as El Rio.

No other details were released by sheriff’s officials.