68-Year-Old Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempting to Kidnap, Molesting 2 Boys in Victorville; Additional Victims Sought

Investigators are hoping any additional victims will come forward after a Victorville man was arrested for allegedly molesting two minors after trying to coax them into his vehicle over the weekend.

David Alvarado, 68, was arrested after deputies responded to reports of the youth being molested at a bus stop near the corner of Orick and Vasquez avenues at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Alvarado is accused of approaching two boys there and attempting to get them into his car.

The boys refused to get in, prompting Alvarado to exit his car, investigators said.

He then continued his advances, at one point flashing his genitals to the victims, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A bystander who saw the abuse unfolding told Alvarado to leave the boys alone, and deputies were called.

Alvarado allegedly left the spot before officials could respond, but the deputies said they spotted him driving into the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lives nearby.

There, the suspect ran into his residence, ignoring the deputies’ commands, authorities said.

Using their public address system, officials ordered Alvarado out of his apartment and arrested him without further incident.

He was being held on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and annoying/molesting a victim under 18, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, inmate records show.

Investigators have released Alvarado’s photo in hopes that potential additional victims will come forward with their story.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy R. Polar at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted via We Tip at 800-782-7463 or via www.wetip.com.