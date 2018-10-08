Bicyclist Dies in Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Crash; Reward Offered for Information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators on Monday sought the public's help identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley that left a bicyclist dead.

According to Los Angeles police, a vehicle traveling east on Strathern Street struck a 45-year-old man riding his bike in the designated bicycle lane near Bellingham Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle—described by a witness as a dark, possibly gray SUV—stopped for a few seconds as the victim lay on the ground before continuing east on Strathern Street, officials said.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Authorities said they were not releasing the man's name pending notification of next of kin.

Officials offered up to $25,000 in reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tipsters can call Detective Lisset Fuentes at 818-644-8021, Detective Javier Avila at 818-644-8034 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 outside business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through lapdonline.org or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.