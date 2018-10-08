Enter, if you dare, into a nightmare of scares at Knott’s Scary Farm, with 14 haunted attractions and over 1,000 horrifying creatures roaming the park. This season new horrors are in store with the horrifying maze, Dark Entities. Teleport beyond earth and into the darkness of deep space where an extraterrestrial

mutation is on the prowl for new hosts. Or tunnel into The Depths of an underground cave where villager’s whisper no man has ever resurfaced. Watch the KTLA 5 News between 10pm and 11:30pm between October 8 and October 12, 2018 for your chance to win 4 General Admission tickets to a night at Knott’s Scary Farm. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

