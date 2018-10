Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles is hosting its first-ever Indigenous People Day celebration on Monday.

The L.A. City Council voted last year to replace Columbus Day observation with Indigenous Peoples Day. It includes cultural events, concerts by the Grammy Award-winning Black Eyed Peas and the acclaimed Native American rock group Redbone and more.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 8, 2018.