Man Riding Electric Bicycle Dies After Colliding With Vehicle in Stanton

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in Stanton Monday afternoon as the driver involved initially pulled into a parking lot before returning to the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described by authorities as an Asian man possible in his 50s, died after being taken to a hospital for treatment. His identity has not been released but authorities said he stands just over 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

He was riding a white Ancheer electric bicycle when the crash happened just before 2 p.m. in an area along West Cerritos Avenue that’s near Magnolia Avenue, sheriff’s officials said.

While the driver pulled into a nearby parking lot after the crash, he or she returned the scene, officials said. Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the victim or may know a missing person with a similar description is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s dispatch at 714-647-7000.