Man With Knife in Custody After Barricading Himself Inside Valley Village Apartment: LAPD

A man with a knife who had barricaded himself inside his girlfriend's apartment early Monday has been taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident began about 3:20 a.m. along the 12300 block of Riverside Drive.

The man was knocking on neighbors' apartment doors before threatening his girlfriend with a knife and barricading himself. There was no indication that the man carried out any threats.

Adjacent apartments were evacuated as a precaution and streets in the area were closed for hours.

L.A. Metro buses were rerouted through 11 a.m. because of the police activity, officials tweeted.

The man was eventually taken into custody about 8:20 a.m., police at the scene said.

A neighbor told KTLA that she heard knocking on her door about 3 a.m. and saw the man outside her apartment, but she did not feel comfortable opening the door. Later, she saw police lights and heard sirens before police knocked on her door and escorted her out of her apartment.

She said she had seen the man before and did not appear "well."

No further details have been released.