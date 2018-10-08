Prevent and Treat Acne With Kidskin
11-year-old Co-founder and Product Development Officer of Kidskin, Jordan Canepa and her dad Michael joined us live to talk about their skincare line for kids and pre-teens. Jordan and her parents created Kidskin to help Jordan with her acne issues when she was 6. There were no products safe enough for her skin so she, her dad and a team of chemists and dermatologists formulated an effective acne kit that really worked for her. All of the kidskin products are paraben-free, fragrance-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free. For more info on Kidskin, you can click here or follow them on social media. Kidskin products are also available on Amazon.