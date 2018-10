“SEPHORiA: House of Beauty” is a unique event happening on Oct. 20th and 21st, where every room reveals a new experience, ranging from masterclasses with industry icons to creating customized products. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News this Wednesday, Oct. 10, for your chance to win Bronze-level tickets to this one-of-a-kind event. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151