Several People Injured Following Stampede at Rapper’s Event in Hollywood: LAPD

Paramedics were seen tending to multiple individuals at the scene where police said a rapper's event grew rowdy in Hollywood Monday night.

People were tramped after a stampede at the event near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, which drew a large crowd that got out of control, Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez said.

Lopez was unsure how many were injured. Aerial footage of the scene showed least eight people being treated by paramedics, and three were taken away in ambulances.

The crowd appears to have gathered for a giveaway event hosted by rapper Phora, who invited fans to meet him at Shoe Palace, located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., in a message posted to his Facebook page Sunday night.

"it’s FREE, I just wanna meet you guys," the post reads. "Buying new shoes for anyone who needs them and giving away a bunch of FREE YT/Love Is Hell shirts to whoever comes."

On Monday, the rapper shared a video of him in front of a large crowd in what appears in by Hollywood, saying "LA I love you."

Police and fire officials remained at the scene Monday night and were releasing little further information.

Phora, who's promoting a new album released last week, is also scheduled to perform this Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Hollywood Palladium.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.