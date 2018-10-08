× Snapcrap App Allows People to Report Feces Found on San Francisco’s Streets

It didn’t take Sean Miller long after moving from Vermont to San Francisco to understand the scope of a stinky problem plaguing the city by the sea: poop on public sidewalks.

Dodging human — and sometimes animal — excrement on walkways became a normal part of the 24-year-old’s life in his South of Market neighborhood.

“Pretty much everyone who lives here is pretty well accustomed to seeing this stuff when you’re walking down the street in every neighborhood,” Miller said. “It’s very frustrating. You should be able to pull out your phone, take a photo and send it to the city to have it cleaned up.”

The idea for Snapcrap was born from this notion.

