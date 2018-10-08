Spoken Dreams: Tara Bianco, Actress/Dancer

Tara Bianco is an actress, singer, and dancer originally from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Tara grew up performing in musical theater, and has always been a natural entertainer. She would later decide to take the leap and move to Hollywood to chase her dreams of stardom, leaving the comforts of South Carolina behind.

Tara would find moderate success early on; She signed with an acting manager, booked a role in a national television show, and got into SAG. Behind the scenes, however, things were not going as well as the appeared. Tara was butting heads with an antagonistic music manager, struggling through a toxic relationship, and after a year of being in L.A., stopped being able to book roles. Tanya would find herself in a rut, but with a little help, found a way to pick herself up, dust herself off, and resume the chase.

