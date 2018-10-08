Woman Apparently Looking for Dog Is Struck and Killed by Vehicle in North Hills: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who was apparently looking for a dog that had gotten loose was fatally struck by a vehicle in North Hills early Monday, LAPD officials said.

The crash was reported about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Burnet Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Lisset Fuentes said.

A 21-year-old man in a Camero was driving at the speed limit in the area when he struck the victim in the middle of the street. The driver called 911 and remained at the scene, Fuentes said.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene. She was described as being in her mid twenties and lived nearby. Family members were alerted by a neighbor of the crash and they responded to the scene.

The dog was eventually found near the scene and returned to the family. It was found with blood on its paws, officials said.

"We're still trying to figure out what happened," Fuentes said.

The driver was not under the influence and speed was not a factor, the detective said. The incident remains under investigation.