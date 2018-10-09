6 People With Minor Injuries After Vehicles Crash into Goodwill Store in Placentia

A vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store in Placentia Tuesday afternoon, resulting in several people injured.

Authorities said one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to crash into the store located at 1101 E. Imperial Highway around 4:12 p.m.

Police said six people were injured; five people in vehicles and one shopper. All injuries are minor, but one person was taken to a local hospital. The initial cause of the crash is unknown.

A vehicle collided with another vehicle, pushing both into a Goodwill store. Five injured including three shoppers. pic.twitter.com/UzgvQ0FBGQ — Placentia Police (@placentiapolice) October 9, 2018

Placentia Police initially said five people were injured, including three shoppers. Police later updated the information to six injured, including five in vehicles and one shopper. This story has been updated with the latest information.