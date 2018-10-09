Armed Woman Wanted for Alleged Battery on First Responder Shot by Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy

A woman wanted on a warrant was shot and wounded by a sheriff’s deputy after arming herself with a hammer in the Oxnard area on Tuesday, officials said.

The deputy had encountered woman while on patrol in El Rio, a small, unincorporated community that sits north of the 101 Freeway near the Riverpark shopping area, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He tried to detain the woman, who is accused of battery on an emergency responder, after making contact with her on Cortez Street, north of the intersection with Stroube Street, around 8:45 a.m., authorities said.

It’s unclear whether the deputy was acquainted with the woman, or how he knew of her outstanding felony warrant.

As the deputy attempted to take her into custody, the woman allegedly grabbed a hammer and ran.

The deputy chased her, and the two engaged in a confrontation, with both parties armed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At some point during the struggle, the deputy shot the woman in the hand, officials said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with a wound that was not life-threatening.

Authorities have not publicly identified the woman, other than to say she is 36 years old and believed to be homeless.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the use of force.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact Detective Cyrus Zadeh at 805-384-3741.