Attorneys Settle Lawsuit Accusing L.A. Court of Improperly Suspending Driver’s Licenses for People Who Couldn’t Pay Traffic Fines

Civil rights lawyers have settled a lawsuit accusing the Los Angeles Superior Court of improperly ordering driver’s license suspensions for people who couldn’t afford to pay their traffic ticket fines, saying the court has agreed to notify drivers that they can ask a judge to evaluate their ability to pay.

“Courts were required by law to look at a person’s ability to pay a fine before ordering the suspension of a driver’s license,” said Antionette Dozier, an attorney with the Western Center on Law and Poverty, in a statement. “In Los Angeles, they didn’t follow the law.”

The court did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement agreement. An attorney representing the court could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit centered around Gloria Mata Alvarado, who was hit with a $712 fine for not wearing her seat belt while in the car with her husband. According to the suit, Alvarado and her husband are disabled and living on fixed retirement and disability payments of $1,514 a month. When she explained her situation in court, the judge reduced the fine to $600, the suit said.

