Azusa Man Accused of Attacking Ex-Girlfriend With Knife Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

A jury found an Azusa man guilty of attempted murder in the 2016 attack of a teenage girl who had just broken up with him, officials announced Tuesday.

Jason Scott Gustin, 20, was also found guilty of mayhem, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, who was 17 at the time of the assault, agreed to meet Gustin in his car in Arcadia on Aug. 22, 2016, five days after she ended their nearly two-year relationship, prosecutors said.

That’s where Gustin took out a knife, slashed the girl’s throat and started strangling her, authorities alleged.

When she tried to flee, the man slit the nape of her neck, stabbed her in the arm and “cut the entire length of her right thigh,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

When the 17-year-old finally managed to exit the vehicle, she ran almost a quarter of a mile to a convalescent home. According to a witness, Gustin chased the victim but a nurse was able to lock the doors.

The man later appeared at his mother’s work, where officers detained him, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Gustin was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 4. He faced 29 years to life in state prison.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Authorities provided no further information.