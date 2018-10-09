Beverly Grove Antique Store Owner Convicted for Selling Narwhal Ivory: City Attorney

A Los Angeles business owner has been convicted and sentenced for illegally selling narwhal ivory tusks, officials announced Tuesday.

Anthony James Buccola, who owns Antonio’s Bella Casa, Inc., an antique shop on La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Grove, was found guilty of selling ivory, according to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office.

His sentence included a $20,507 fine, 36 months of probation and 200 hours of community service or 20 days in county jail, authorities said. The company, placed on 36 months of probation, must also pay the same fine.

State Fish and Wildlife officials received information in November 2016 about alleged illegal sale of ivory at Antonio’s Bella Casa, the City Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators visited the shop and discovered two narwhal ivory tusks on display, officials said. In January 2017, the store sold the items to an undercover Fish and Wildlife warden for $60,000, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Authorities estimated the tusks to be about 79 inches to 87 inches long.

With a few exceptions, it’s illegal to buy, sell or possess with intent to sell or import ivory under a bill approved by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015.

The World Wildlife Fund considers narwhal “near threatened.” They’re found in Arctic waters near Canada, Russia, Greenland and Norway.