L.A. County to Vote on Expanding Oversight of Sheriff’s Department in 2020

A ballot initiative aimed at reforming the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by granting more authority to a civilian oversight commission will go to voters in 2020, the Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday.

The organizers behind the grass-roots initiative obtained more than 240,000 signatures from local voters in an effort to increase transparency and accountability at the department, which has faced scrutiny over misconduct by deputies.

Their plan would give the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission authority to issue subpoenas to the department when investigating allegations and a mandate to study ways to reduce the number of inmates in jails and alternatives to incarceration.

The group had hoped that the board would enact their initiative as an ordinance, given the number of signatures. But the supervisors, aware of internal county concerns about its effect, referred it to voters in the statewide election scheduled for March 3, 2020.

