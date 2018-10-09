× LAPD Issues Missing Person Alert For 91-Year-Old Woman

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in located a 91-year-old woman reported missing.

Rosa Emma Villaltaarias was last seen on Sept. 27 near the 1700 block of W. 35th Place in Los Angeles. She has not been seen or heard from since, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Villaltaarias is described as a 91-year-old female Hispanic with light brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was wearing a blue floral print shorts.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rosa Emma Villaltaarias, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or call 1-877-527-3247 on weekends or non-business hours.