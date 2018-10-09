× Longtime Chargers Owner Alex Spanos Dies at 95

Longtime Chargers owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning, the franchise announced. He was 95.

Spanos, the son of Greek immigrants, made his fortune as a landlord and apartment builder, and purchased the San Diego Chargers in 1984. He ran the club for two decades before passing along the day-to-day responsibilities to his children.

“Aside from being a celebrated businessman and generous philanthropist, Alex’s greatest joy and source of pride was his family,” the Chargers said in a written statement. “His beloved wife Faye, his four children, his 15 grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren always came first.”

Spanos was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, who died in August at age 92.

Spanos Family Statement on the Passing of Family Patriarch Alex Spanos » https://t.co/esg3mF76bm pic.twitter.com/A8GHn4Xpjz — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 9, 2018